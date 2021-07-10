Haryana: Farmers Attempt To Disrupt Minister's Meeting, Clash With Police In Yamunanagar

Violent clashes broke out between farmers and Police personnel in Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Saturday. The protesting farmers tried to break barricades and disrupt the meeting that was being chaired by Haryana Minister Mool Chand Sharma.

The group of farmers were trying to stop the meeting of the Cabinet Minister and in an attempt to do that, they jumped over barricades and clashed with the police deployed for the Minister's security.

A huge police party, which was present at the spot, protected the Minister from being attacked by the farmers and controlled the mob, preventing them from barging in. The meeting was successfully conducted, however, several farmers got injured in the incident.

Farmers attempt to disrupt meeting

The meeting, which was scheduled to be attended by Minister Mool Chand Sharma and other local leaders, was held at Ram Vilas Bhawan, Bilaspur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashish Choudhary told ANI. According to the DSP, the farmer union had earlier called for a protest against the meeting. "They tried to stop the meeting but police successfully managed to conduct the program," he said.

Today the police lathi-charged the farmers for opposing Moolchand Sharma's (BJP) program in Yamunanagar... pic.twitter.com/EFXbVfRJZb — Vishal Lochab Farmer (@Vishallochab6) July 10, 2021

The farmers who came to the protesting site on their tractors allegedly tried to push the barricades with the tractor. The police said that strong action would be taken against those who have tried to push the barricades with tractors. "Action will be taken against those who bumped police barricading with a tractor," DSP Yamunanagar said.

Earlier, farmers had demanded that they didn’t want the meeting to be conducted by the Haryana Minister and had warned that of protests. Commenting on the incident, one of the farmers said to ANI, "We had already warned that we would not let the program take place. Even after this, the government held the program. We had asked them to cancel it. There was a scuffle between the police and the farmers. We have broken two barricades. Some of our farmers have been wounded due to lathi charge."

Another farmer added, "Haryana government has done all this. They think they can suppress the voice of farmers, but this won't happen."

Farmers from across the country have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three farm laws.

