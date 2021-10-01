Haryana: Farmers Clash With Police In Jhajjar, Water Cannons Sprayed At Protestors

A farmers' protest in Haryana turned violent on Friday after clashes with police officials erupted triggering the use of water cannon to disperse a large crowd that tried to break police barricades.

With black flags, the protestors reached Jhajjar where Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's programme was scheduled. Earlier, the farmers interrupted several meetings and events of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with the aim to stage a demonstration against BJP leaders.

A protester criticised the deputy CM by asserting, "at a time when farmers' crops have been damaged due to rains, deputy CM is coming here, instead of meeting them."

#WATCH | Police use water cannon to disperse protesters who trespassed barricades ahead of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's programme, in Jhajjar. "At a time when farmers' crops have been damaged due to rains, Dy CM is coming here, instead of meeting them,"a protester says pic.twitter.com/NDHIuh0RRQ — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

Recently the protesting farmers had observed a nationwide strike. Violent clashes had broken out in Noida, Chennai and Bengaluru during the protests on September 27.

Jhajjar DC Shyam Lal Poonia later informed that fifteen people have been allowed to protest peacefully.

"Fifteen people have been allowed to protest peacefully," says Jhajjar DC Shyam Lal Poonia in view of protest against Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's programme in Jhajjar pic.twitter.com/xCbjCitMl2 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

Supreme Court pulls up farmers' protests

The violent clashes in Haryana came at a time the Supreme Court came down heavily on a farmers' organisation for seeking permission to stage a satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

An SC bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar was hearing a plea filed by farm union 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in this regard. At the outset, the Supre Court stressed that there was no point in continuing the protests as the three farm laws have already been challenged before the court.

Protests against Centre's farm laws

The protesting farmers have been staging an agitation since the enactment of the three new farm laws last year. Several parts of India including Delhi, Punjab and Haryana have witnessed the outcry that had escalated on 26 January 2021 when massive chaos took place at Red Fort.

Of the three laws, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

The Central government has claimed to have proposed productive discussions for a solution. However, the protestors have demanded a complete repeal of the laws.