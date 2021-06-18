Haryana: Farmers Protest Against BJP, JJP; Indulge In Violent Clashes With Police

Several farmers and the state police clashed in Yamuna Nagar in Haryana on Friday, June 18. Protesting farmers blocked the mayor's car outside the secretariat. According to reports, farm union leaders have given instructions in the entire state to interrupt the public functions of the BJP, JJP and other party leaders to make pressure on them against the farm laws.

Farmers-Police clash in Haryana

When police tried to bring down the protestors in the state, they turned aggressive so police applied force. Every time when there is a big event in the state, the heavy police force is deployed to maintain the law and order, said reports. However, this isn't the first time that BJP events have been disrupted by protesters. Farmers have stormed various gatherings attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders in the past.

On June 14, the farmers had expanded their protest from the border to places in Haryana where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was doing any public activity. On Monday, demonstrators were seen obstructing a BJP office construction site in Rewari, Haryana, where the Bhumi Pujan event was held. Protesters waved black flags, shouted anti-party slogans, and even ripped bricks from the building's construction.

Farmer protests in Haryana

However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday, June 17, that the farmers should understand that the central government's agriculture regulations will have no negative impact on the farming sector. Farmers should begin farming under the new legislation, stated the Haryana Chief Minister. He said that if the laws are proved to be ineffective after implementation, the government is willing to review them.

Farmers have been opposing the Centre's agriculture laws for the past six months. On the outskirts of the nation's capital, a large number of people have set up camp. After multiple rounds of negotiations between the Centre and farmer representatives last year, the impasse continues. Farmers have been protesting on the various borders of the national capital since November 26 in protest of three recently enacted farm laws: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Picture Credit: Republic TV