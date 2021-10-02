Haryana: Farmers Protest Outside CM ML Khattar's Residence, Break Barricades

After the Centre’s decision to delay the paddy procurement until October 10, farmers gathered outside Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar’s residence to protest against the decision. The protestors damaged the police barricades as the police retaliated by using water cannons against them. The paddy procurement was supposed to start from October 1 in the states of Punjab and Haryana, however, due to heavy rains, the Central Government had to postpone it until October 11. The decision was announced by the Food Ministry on Thursday.

The Akali Dal said that the Centre is focused on getting back at the farmers for staging the ongoing protests. Dr Daljit Cheema, the SAD Spokesperson, has asked the Centre to immediately start the process of paddy procurement. The Centre has instead asked the two states to direct their agencies to dry the paddy which has already arrived. The guidelines issued by the government for the paddy procurement were under scrutiny as the government had reduced the limits for moisture content, foreign matter, and discoloured, sprouted or damaged grains.

Similar protests in Jhajjar

There was another farmers' protest in Haryana that took a violent turn on Friday after the protestors clashed with the police. The police used water cannons to disperse a large crowd that tried to break police barricades. The protestors reached Jhajjar with black flags to protest against Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

The farmers had earlier disrupted several events involving other state officials. One protestor said, "At a time when farmers' crops have been damaged due to rains, deputy CM is coming here, instead of meeting them."

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asked the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs department to make sure that the process of paddy procurement is smooth and hassle-free for the current Kharif Marketing Season starting from October 1.

The CM was reviewing the arrangements and preparedness for the paddy procurement season during a high-level meeting. However, his plans were disrupted by the late monsoon rains, which resulted in the delayed procurement of the paddy crops. Earlier, CM Channi said in an official statement that every single grain of farmers' produce would be lifted from the market, and strict adherence to the prescribed norms of timely payment to the farmers would be ensured.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)