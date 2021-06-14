Haryana: Farmers Raise Black Flags, Disrupt Construction Site Outside BJP Office In Rewari

The protesting farmers have expanded their demonstration from borders to areas where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding any activity in Haryana. On Monday, the protestors were seen disrupting a construction site of the BJP office in Haryana's Rewari where the Bhumi Pujan ceremony had taken place. Protestors raised black flags, slogans against the party and even pulled out bricks from the ongoing construction of the building.

According to the ground reports accessed by the Republic Media Network, farmer protestors gathered at the worship site of the building and announced that they will not let any such activity take place until the three new farm laws are taken back. The demonstration went on for almost two hours after which police intervened and evacuated the area. The protesters were seen picketing the office after a crowd gathered without maintaining any COVID-19 norms including social distance and a mask covering. However, this is not the first time that the demonstrators have disturbed any event of the BJP. In the past, several events of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have been attacked by the farmer protestors.

Centre ready for discussion

Amid farmers escalating their demonstration, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday clarified doubts around the three Farm Laws asserting that the government was ready to talk to the farmers with an open mind to resolve all differences. On June 10, Puri had shared a video of how a farmer was receiving procurement money directly into his account instead of waiting to receive his share from middlemen. Highlighting the 'reality of the Farm laws', the Union Minister said that the MSP and mandi system will remain as it was for the farmers.

Farmers protest against three laws

The farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three laws for a year now demanding a complete repeal. The protests further gained momentum after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi. The protestors have been demanding nothing but a complete repeal however the government has agreed to make changes but complete withdrawal is off the table.

Earlier in May, farmers had launched a violent protest against CM Khattar as he was scheduled to inaugurate a 500-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients in Hisar. A similar incident had taken place on January 10 this year in Kaimla village in Karnal.