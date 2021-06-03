Haryana: Farmers Threaten To Gherao Police Stations In Fatehabad; Seek JJP MLA's Apology

In a shocking incident, BJP-JJP MLA Devender Singh Babli was attacked by few protestors on Tuesday in Haryana's Fatehabad. On contrary, the demonstrators have demanded an apology from the MLA and threatened to gherao every police station of the district on June 7 if an apology is not received from him till June 6. The farmers who are protesting against the three farm laws have alleged the MLA of hailing abuses at them during a protest in Fatehabad district.

The MLA told reporters in Tohana that his car was attacked and abusive language was used as he was trying to leave the area.

"A jeep with 5 to 6 people in it came from the front and blocked the road, when I tried to pull back, the protestors hit my car and surrounded me. As I did not want to indulge in arguments with them, I tried to leave the place when they raised slogans and hurling abusive language. They also tried to misbehave," explained BJP-JJP leader Devender Singh Babli.

The MLA further alleged that these people cannot be his 'Kisan brothers' and they trying to disturb the peace by hiding behind the identity of 'farmers'.

The incident took place after MLA attended an event on administering the anti-Covid vaccines to the physically challenged at the civil hospital in Tohana and was in a market for home essentials.

Farmers' protest underway

Meanwhile, despite the major scare of COVID spread, the farmers are protesting against the three farm laws and huge gatherings have been witnessed. Kisan leaders were seen announcing consequences if the MLA does not apologize amidst hundreds of supporters who were spotted without masks and no maintenance of social distance.

The demonstrators had earlier announced that they will be disturbing every event of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and such incidents have been witnessed. Recently, the protestors were outside a COVID hospital to create disruption as the CM was scheduled to attend. The Chief Minister has also alleged farmers' agitation as one of the reasons behind the COVID-19 spread in villages, some of which are witnessing higher death rate than usual.