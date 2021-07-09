'Haryana Farmers To Get 10 Hours Of Electricity Each Day': CM Manohar Lal Khattar

On July 9, Haryana government informed that farmers in the state will receive an additional 2 hours of electricity, bringing the total electricity supply per day up to 10 hours. CMO Haryana office stated that till the arrival of monsoons, farmers of the state will be given 10 hours of electricity instead of 8 hours. The CMO's office further stated, ''Sufficient power is available in the state and farmers will not face any kind of problem.'' Earlier this month, there were reports of soaring electricity demand and long electricity outages which led to farmers being dependant on diesel to irrigate lands.

CMO Haryana puts out statement on increase in electricity supply

As per the statement, the decision for 2 extra hours of Haryana electricity supply to farmers was taken on the behest of Manohar Lal Khattar. Ranjit Singh, State power minister also said farmers would now get 10 hours of power supply instead of 8 hours a day due to the dry spell. Reportedly, the protests have caused a revenue loss of over 2000 crore to the states of Haryana and Punjab. Moreover, the ongoing Punjab power crisis causing large scale industries to stay shut till July 10.

The farmers have protesting against the hike in prices of fuel and cooking gas. A group of farmers were also seen protesting against Manohar Lal Khattar before his arrival for a meeting in Karnal. Jai Prakash Dalal, Haryana Agri Minister also made a statement today to ANI saying, “We're ready for talks but they want complete nullification of farm laws. They don't want democracy in this country. People are now aware that these so-called leaders are doing politics in name of farmers & only fighting for political gains.''

