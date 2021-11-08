Haryana Farmers To Propose Parliament March On Nov 26 Against Farm Laws: Gurnam Chaduni

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni stated that farmer bodies of Haryana are planning for a Parliament march on the occasion of Constitution Day, if Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) approves it in the meeting that is scheduled for November 9. Chaduni's statement came after a meeting was held with various farmers' outfits from the state in Rohtak on Sunday. Also, the farmer's protest will mark one year on November 26. While providing details of the meeting, Chaduni also added that the farmers have demanded action against BJP MP Arvind Sharma over his controversial 'Talibani Behaviour' remark on Rohtak protesters.

Parliament March on November 26

'In a farmers' meeting (in Rohtak) today, it has been decided that in the meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha on November 9, farmer bodies of Haryana will propose a Parliament March on the occasion of Constitution Day on Nov 26', said BKU (Haryana) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

BJP MP Justifies His 'Talibani Behaviour' Remark

BJP MP Arvind Sharma landed in a controversy on Saturday for his disputed remarks against Congress workers who allegedly issued threats to former Haryana minister Manish Grover over his comments against protesting Rohtak farmers. Grover and some other BJP leaders were even gheraoed by angry farmers and held hostage for hours inside a temple complex in Rohtak's Kiloi as villagers staged a protest outside it on Friday. Justifying his remarks against protestors, Sharma stated that they behaved cruelly with Manish Grover, and forced him to apologize for his remarks. They also threatened him against entering the village again.

"Who will tolerate such a Talibani behaviour? The next day, we took out a procession in retaliation to the protestors’ remarks. During the protest, we found out that many Congress workers threatened to attack Manish Grover. These workers were associated with officer bearers in the party. When I heard this, I was enraged. So without taking anyone's name specifically, I lashed out anti-social elements, saying that such things won't be tolerated," the BJP MP for Rohtak told ANI.

Farmers Agitation

Since November 26, 2020, Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's enacted farm laws at different sites. The three Farm laws are:

Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020

Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020

Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020

Despite, several rounds of talks held between Farmer leaders and the Centre, there has been no solution and the impasse remains.