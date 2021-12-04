Haryana 'fully Prepared' To Fight Omicron Variant Of COVID-19, Assures Health Minister Vij

As cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have emerged in a few countries across the world, Haryana Health and Home Minister Anil Vij highlighted the importance of vaccines in tackling the pandemic and the state's preparedness in tackling the new strain. On 3 December, Anil Vij told reporters that the health department of Haryana has been fully vaccinated to tackle the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to ANI. Furthermore, he stated that the state is "fully prepared" to fight the new strain.

Anil Vij insisted that employees of the health department have successfully worked during the first two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking about the measures put in place against the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Anil Vij said that 90 pressure swing absorption technology oxygen plants have been set up in the state and orders have been given for their operation.

Genome sequencing in Haryana

For genome sequencing in the state, the Rockfeller organisation has given a machine to Maharishi Dayanand University Rohtak and it has become operational. He pointed out that they had to previously send the samples for genome sequencing to Delhi and it would take time, however, the machine has now become operational in the statement, according to ANI. In order to stop the spread of coronavirus, Vij informed that he had directed officials, including Commissioner of Police, IGP of police to ensure that the guidelines issued by the government are followed in the state.

Anil Vij urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij urged people to follow standard operating procedures and added that if the guidelines like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing are not followed by people, they would be issued a fine. The Health Minister has issued orders to operate ventilators in hospitals that have a capacity of over 100 beds. Revealing details regarding international travellers, Vij stated that the central govt is maintaining the records of people coming from abroad and the information about the districts where the passengers belong to in Haryana is given by the centre. The government has ordered health teams to monitor the health of passengers daily.

Omicron cases in India

Two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in India on Thursday, the Union Health ministry informed. Both the cases were found in Karnataka. One person who tested positive for the new variant is a South Africa traveller and another is a doctor with no travel history. In Delhi, 12 COVID-19 patients are suspected to be infected with the Omicron variant. According to news agency ANI, all of them have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. Eight Omicron suspects were admitted to LNJP hospital on Thursday, 2 November, while four suspects have been admitted on 3 November. Among the four suspects admitted on 3 November, two had arrived from the UK, one from France and one from the Netherlands.

Inputs from ANI

Image: PTI/Pixabay