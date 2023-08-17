Haryana Gets New DGP, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Succeeds PK Agrawal

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor on Wednesday, August 16, was appointed as the new Director-General of Haryana Police (DGP Haryana), by the state government. Kapoor has taken over charge from PK Agrawal who retired after completing a two-year term.

"On the consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Haryana is pleased to appoint Sh. Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, IPS as Director-General of Police, Haryana (Head of Police Force) for a minimum tenure of at least two years from the date of his assumption of charge, in terms of the judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court passed in W.P. (Civil) No. 310/1996 titled as Prakash Singh and others Versus Union of India, and till further orders thereafter," the Haryana government said in a statement. The newly-appointed Haryana DGP’s term will continue for a minimum of two years.

Haryana Police bids farewell to PK Agrawal

On August 15, PK Agrawal retired from the position. The Haryana Police bid him a hearty goodbye. “Farewell to DGP Haryana P K Agrawal of Haryana Police. He highlighted the importance of honesty and good intentions during his farewell parade at Madhuban. A salute to his 35 years of dedicated service!” Haryana Police posted in X (formerly known as Twitter).

Farewell to @DGPHaryana Sh. P.K. Agrawal of Haryana Police👮‍♂️.



He highlighted the importance of honesty and good intentions during his farewell parade at Madhuban.



A salute to his 35 years of dedicated service! #DGPPKAgrawal #FarewellParade

...@cmohry pic.twitter.com/xaRB3CS1Sr — Haryana Police (@police_haryana) August 14, 2023

UPSC Empanelment Committee shortlists Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) empanelment committee selected three IPS officers for this position, and Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor was one of them. Muhammad Akil, a member of the 1988 batch, who is currently serving as the Director General of Prisons in Haryana, and Dr. Ramesh Chandra Mishra, a member of the 1989 class and the CMD of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation, were the other officers that made to the list in addition to Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor.

What is the role of a DGP?

The highest title or rank for a police official in a state or union territory in the nation is Director-General of Police (DGP), who is regarded as the head of the police force for the entire state or UT. The DGP advises the state government on topics pertaining to the police force and is in charge of overseeing police administration throughout the state.