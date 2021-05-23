Haryana Government Extends COVID-19 Curfew Till May 31 After Delhi And Uttar Pradesh

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana government on Sunday extended the Coronavirus curfew till 5 am on May 31. Earlier in the day, neighbouring Delhi also extended the lockdown for another week. Before that, the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh also extended the restrictions till May 31.

The Haryana government had imposed a lockdown on May 3 amid the unprecedented hike in coronavirus cases across the country. It later extended the curbs on May 9 and May 16 respectively after experts warned against lifting the lockdown-like restrictions.

Harayana to start writing a book on COVID-19 pandemic

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Sunday announced that the state is writing a book on the Coronavirus pandemic as a piece of history. While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Anil Vij said that the sole purpose of the book on COVID-19 is to help the next generation understand how to battle against the pandemic.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, "The day when we first witnessed a COVID-19 case, I had immediately formed a team of doctors and medical specialists, who were keeping a track of all the latest developments concerning the pandemic."

Pointing towards the recently discovered Black Fungus infection (Mucormycosis), the Haryana Health Minister said that the book of COVID-19 would also have mentioned this latest fungal infection. He also said that the entire situation will be recorded as history t learn lessons in the future. From the first day of wearing a mask to vaccination, every struggle of the society of pandemic will be mentioned in that book," Vij added.

Current COVID-19 situation in India

As India continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, Haryana so far has recorded over 7,33,628, out of which, 6,78,220 have successfully recovered and 7,415 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 5,021 new cases, 11,327 fresh recoveries, and 98 deaths. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 47,993.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)