Haryana Govt Imposes Section 144 On Sunday, Shuts Down Public Transport System

Responding to the clarion call of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana government has decided to impose section 144 throughout the state during the 'Janata Curfew'. The government has also directed the state transport corporation not to ply buses during the curfew. As a result, no bus from Haryana including Gurugram will enter the national capital during 'Janata Curfew'.

The Haryana government has also asked the officials to ensure proper sanitisation of all bus depots and workshops and also instructed the authorities to provide face masks to all drivers and other staffers.

While no gathering of 20 or more people is allowed at any place, the number has been restricted to five in Gurugram and Faridabad on the day of the Janata curfew.

On similar lines, various other states have taken similar measures to make the Janata curfew most effective, Punjab government has also shut down its public transportation services and all offices and establishments. While respective governments of metropolitan cities such as Delhi and Mumbai have called for curtailment in transportation services.

The entire nation is under a near lockdown situation with different state governments imposing closure of offices and other establishments to combat the spread of the virus. Only essential services such as pharmacies, medical clinics, grocery stores, among other essentials are open. However, different states have adopted different strategies in complete coordination with the central government to combat the virus.

'Janata Curfew'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 and appealed to all the citizens to go under self-quarantine and not stepping out of their homes on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. PM Modi also appealed to every to pay tribute to all essential officials like doctors, government officials, journalists, etc who were working.

A day after his address to the nation, PM Modi also chaired a video conferencing with chief ministers of various states to fight the pandemic. The total number of Coronavirus cases in India stands at 258 including 39 foreigners. While four deaths have been reported in the country, 22 cases have fully recovered and discharged.

