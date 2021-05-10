Haryana Government To Give Rs 50,000 To Each Village To Build COVID-19 Isolation Centre

After launching a door-to-door oxygen cylinder refill facility, the Haryana government has now said that all villages across the state will have COVID-19 isolation centres. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the state government will give Rs 50,000 to each village with a population of more than 10,000 people to build COVID isolation centres. Dushyant Chautala has also announced that COVID-19 testing will also be ramped up in all villages of the state.

As per the Harayana government, "Villages having 10,000 or more population will get Rs 50,000 to build COVID isolation centres. Meanwhile, villages with having a population of less than Rs 10,000 will get Rs 30,000 for building isolation centres."

Haryana launches door-to-door oxygen refilling system

As India continues to battle against the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, people in Haryana on May 7 announced that it will provide a door-to-door oxygen cylinder refill facility, starting May 9. As per the Haryana government, the patients or their families will have to apply online on this website by generating an application request for the refilling of the oxygen cylinder. This latest development comes at a time when the country is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen.

Earlier during the day, Additional Principal Secretary to CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr Amit Agrawal presided over the meeting with Nodal Officers of the District and Secretaries of the District Red Cross Society in this regard where he said, "This is a crisis situation and we all have to render our services in the same manner as soldier performs during a war situation."

Stating that many COVID-19 patients are getting treated in home isolation and many other people suffering from other diseases also require oxygen, Dr Amit Agrawal said that with the introduction of refilling oxygen cylinders at home, such patients will be benefited and their families will not have to line up for refilling cylinders. He also added that this initiative will also help to put an end to the black marketing of medical oxygen cylinders as well.

Dr Amir Agrawal said, "A portal- http://oxygenhry.in/ for this has been created. Voluntary organisations will register by visiting the portal, which will create their login credentials. As soon as the needy patient will register for oxygen cylinder refill on this portal, their application will be reflected in both the NGO and the Red Cross Society. If any of the Red Cross Society or NGO accepts the request, then the information will be reached via SMS on the given mobile number of the application patients."

As per Dr Agrawal, the applicant will have to upload a photo of the oxygen level in the oximeter and the Aadhaar number while applying. In addition to this, it will be mandatory to write the age and address of the patient. An application can be made only once a day from a mobile number.

COVID-19 situation in Haryana

Haryana on Sunday reported 13,548 new Coronavirus infections, taking the total tally to 6,15,897 while 151 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus in the state in a span of 24 hours. The state also witnessed 12,639 patients recovering from Coronavirus while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,16,867. Cases in Haryana are on the surge with the areas bordering Delhi have witnessed a record surge in infections.

(Image: PTI)