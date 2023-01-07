Haryana Governor Strips Sandeep Singh Of Sports Portfolio, Allocates To CM ML Khattar

After Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh gave up his sports portfolio following allegations of sexual harassment against him by a junior athletics coach, it is now being learned that the portfolio will be held by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The Haryana government on Saturday, January 7, issued a notification saying that the portfolio of Sports and Youth Affairs has been allocated to the Haryana CM. The action has been taken by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

"The Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, on the advice of the Chief Minister…is pleased to allocate, with immediate effect, the portfolio of Sports and Youth Affairs to Shri Manohar Lal, Chief Minister, Haryana, in addition to his existing portfolios,” the notification of the state government read.

Earlier on Tuesday, January 3, Manohar Lal Khattar had asserted that while a woman player had accused the Sports Minister (Sandeep Singh), he had not been declared guilty yet. He further added that to come to any conclusion, we need to wait for the investigation to be over.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "The allegations are mere allegations and they are yet to be proved against Sandeep Singh. The Sports minister has surrendered his portfolio and we have accepted it. We will get to know the truth after an inquiry."

Haryana | A woman player has accused Sports Minister (Sandeep Singh) but he is not guilty yet. Mwanwhile, we have removed him from the post, so that the investigation can be done smoothly. We will wait for the investigation to be over: CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/MUzTfEYX1L — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

Haryana Minister booked for sexual harassment

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a junior athletics coach in the state. The female coach made the allegations on Thursday and a day later she filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police. The Minister, however, has dismissed the charge as baseless and has called for an independent inquiry. The Chandigarh Police on Saturday said a probe will be conducted to ascertain if the allegation of sexual harassment against the Minister is true.

An FIR has been filed against the Sports Minister under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The case was registered at Police Station Sector 26 in Chandigarh.