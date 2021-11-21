Haryana Govt Amends Reservation Quota, Income Limit Reduced To Rs 6 Lakhs For EWS

In a significant move, the Haryana government has revised the job reservation policy for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), to include only those beneficiaries whose family's annual income is less than Rs 6 lakhs. The state government has lowered the income limit from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 6 lakhs for the job reservation.

A revised notification issued on November 17 states that families from the backward class earning more than Rs 6 lakhs will not be eligible for the government job quota policy.

The amendment comes at a time when the government has introduced another law that reserves 75% jobs for people of Haryana in the private sector.

Haryana 75% job reservation quota

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 will be made applicable with effect from January 15, 2022, with the priority of providing employment for the local youth in the private sector. However, the upper limit of gross monthly salary or wages under the said Act has been reduced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000, Khattar said.

Khattar stated the said Act will be applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms, and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages, or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.

It will be mandatory for all these employers to register all their employees drawing a gross monthly salary or wages not more than Rs 30,000 on the designated portal available on the official website of the Labour Department, Haryana.