Haryana Govt Announces Compensation Of Rs 15,000 Per Acre For Crops Damaged By Rain

The Haryana government has announced a compensation rate of Rs 15,000 per acre for crops damaged in the recent heavy monsoon rains in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

Twelve districts are flood-affected, he said. He said that due to floods caused by excessive rains, there has been a loss of approximately Rs 500 crore in the state, according to initial estimates.

About Rs 281 crore has been received from the central government as disaster relief amount, the chief minister said, adding an additional amount will be demanded from the Centre for flood relief.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by a heavy downpour last week that paralysed daily lives and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land. Khattar also announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore for the Himachal CM's Relief fund, noting that the neighbouring state has suffered huge losses due to recent incessant rains and flooding. He told reporters here that 35 people were killed in the heavy rain spell in Haryana and said Rs 4 lakh will be given as compensation to the kin of each victim.

Panchkula, Ambala, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat, Sirsa and Yamunanagar are among the districts that have been declared as flood-affected.

The heavy rain caused extensive damage to crops, Khattar said, and announced a compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre for 100 per cent damage.

The rain completely damaged crops on more than 18,000 acres. The paddy crop can be resown by July 31 on lands from which the water has receded, he said. The chief minister said that vegetable and cotton-growing farmers have suffered the maximum loss. Besides this, maize, pulses, fodder, etc have also been damaged. Regarding infrastructure damage, Khattar said 1,142 kilometres of 990 roads were affected by the floodwater, adding that it will require Rs 230 crore to repair.

The rain also damaged 3,369 electric poles and 1,470 transformers, he added. Khattar said that from July 8 to 12, the entire state received 110 mm of rainfall as against a normal of 28.4 mm, which is nearly 400 percent more. "As a result, almost all rivers in Haryana including Yamuna, Markanda, Tangari and Ghaggar were overflowing causing a flood situation.

"There were breaches and overflows at many places leading to flooding of fields, roads and habitations causing loss of lives and damage to properties that necessitated immediate rescue and still ongoing relief and recovery efforts," he said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the Army were called in for relief and rescue, the chief minister said.

Khattar said 6,629 people were taken to 41 relief camps. At present, 1,774 are still living in these camps while the rest have returned home. He said in a bid to provide timely medical help to the people, the government organised 2,878 special medical camps for the general public to treat the affected persons and to prevent possible epidemic diseases in the flood-affected areas. So far, more than 37,500 people have been provided treatment in these camps, he said. He said that the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department has also been conducting special camps for taking care of the affected cattle.

"A provision has been made for fodder/feed concentrate including water supply and medicines in the cattle camps. While for large animals assistance will be provided at the rate of Rs 80 per day, for small animals assistance will be provided at the rate of Rs 45 per day," Khattar said. "For loss of human lives, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each will be given, while in case of loss of limbs, the compensation will be Rs 74,000 per person when the disability is between 40 and 60 percent. An amount of Rs 2,50,000 per person will be given when the disability is more than 60 percent," he said.

Around 399 instances of damage to structures and linings/breaches, erosion of bunds and banks have been reported by Irrigation and Water Resources Department and will require about Rs 90 crore for repair, he said.