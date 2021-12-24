Haryana Govt Begins Process To Withdraw Cases Filed Against Farmers During Protests

The Haryana Government on Friday has issued a notification to withdraw cases registered against farmers during the farmers’ agitation. All the cases filed from September 9, 2020, till today will be withdrawn, as promised by the Central Government earlier. On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that during the year-long protest against farm laws, 276 cases were filed against protesters in the state and that the procedure to dismiss them, with the exception of grave offences, is underway. In response to a question about the withdrawal of cases against farmers in the state, Khattar had stated in the State Assembly that 276 cases were lodged during the agitation, according to the police data.

CM Khattar had also stated that the state government will dismiss all cases filed against farmers, with the exception of those involving grave offences such as rape, murder, and so on. During the winter session of Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister was responding to queries from the opposition.

Farm Laws repealed

In November, after a year-long protest by farmers, PM Modi announced the repeal of three farm laws. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure.

Later, the Centre gave a written assurance to fulfil SKM's demands - MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill. The Centre passed the bill for the repeal of the farm laws in Parliament on November 29, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament and later got the President's assent. Buoyed by the victory, on December 11, farmers at Delhi's borders, Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur cleared the area and began returning to their home states after Samyukta Kisan Morcha called off the farmers' protest. SKM has stated that it will review the status on January 15 to ascertain if the Centre has fulfilled its demands.

Image: PTI/ANI