Haryana Govt Defends Dera Chief Ram Rahim's Parole In HC; 'He's Not A Serial Killar'

The Haryana government on Wednesday, March 3 defended the parole of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh saying he is 'not a serial killer' and his conviction in two different murder cases 'cannot be termed as serial killing'.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government said, "Ram Rahim is convicted in two different murder cases. He cannot be termed as a serial killer."

Notably, the Haryana government has filed its reply in a petition against Ram Rahim in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Haryana CM defends Ram Rahim's parole

Earlier in January this year, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar defended the parole of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim stating that the state government will not interfere in the matter. The Chief Minister’s comments came after Gurmeet Ram Rahim, a rape and murder convict, walked out from Haryana's Rohtak jail on January 21 on 40-day parole.

"Was not aware that Ram Rahim got parole but if he has, then all the process must have been followed. The state government does not take interfere in the parole process. The decision regarding the parole is taken by the authorities after noticing the behaviour of the prisoner,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

In 2021, rape convict Ram Rahim Singh and 4 others were awarded a life imprisonment sentence by a Special CBI court on following their October 8 conviction in the 2002 Dera Sirsa Manager's murder case.

The Dera chief was convicted in August 2017 against rape charges of two women disciples and sentenced to a 20-year jail term which led to intense violence wherein 36 people are said to have lost their lives and Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed.