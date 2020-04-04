COVID-19: Haryana Govt Directs Private Schools To Not Collect Fees During Lockdown Period

While schools and other educational institutions across the country have shut down owing to the deadly pandemic of Coronavirus, the Haryana government on Friday directed all private schools to refrain from putting pressure on parents to deposit school fees until the lockdown period is over.

An official spokesperson of the Haryana School Education Department said that the Department has directed all the District Education Officers and District Primary Education Officers of the state to make the private schools in their areas aware of the directions of the state government. He said that the Department has also directed all District Education Officers to ensure the above orders of the government are firmly adhered to.

READ | PM Modi's Giant Appeal: 'On April 5 At 9 PM For 9 Mins, Challenge Coronavirus With Light'

READ | Amit Shah Approves Release Of Rs 11,092 Cr To States To Fight COVID-19: MHA

Delhi government's innovative initiative

In order to utilise the time fruitfully and let it not go waste, the Delhi government, on the other hand, has come up with a distance learning initiative with one new assignment each day for students up to Class 8.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had sent out a text message on April 1 to all the parents of Delhi government school students, stating that the government will be sending a new activity every day and the parents should do these activities with their child as per the instructions.

Sisodia also announced that the government will be coming up with innovative ways of distance learning via online sessions for Class 12 children and SMS or IVR (recorded phone calls) for students of KG to Class 8.

The initiative was taken by the Delhi Government in an effort to continue with the learning process of the students which is stalled due to the lockdown, as schools and educational institutions have shut to safeguard children against the COVID-19 virus.

READ | Chhattisgarh : School Students To Be Promoted Without Exams

READ | Chicago Schools To Distribute Electronic Devices To Students