Haryana Govt. Drafts Ayush Medical Reimbursement Policy, To Benefit Pensioners

The Haryana government has drafted the Ayush medical reimbursement policy, which will benefit employees, pensioners and their dependents, officials said on Wednesday.

The policy also aims to uplift the AYUSH system through its reach to all Haryana government beneficiaries, said an official statement.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the state cabinet here on Wednesday which was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

It said, "As the vast majority of these beneficiaries are getting themselves treated under the AYUSH system of medicine, but due to no empanelled of AYUSH hospitals, they were facing difficulty getting their bills reimbursed. In view of the difficulties, the policy has been drafted".

All government AYUSH institutions, private AYUSH hospitals having National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) certificates and entry-level NABH certificates will get empanelled under this policy.

This will give a boost to AYUSH private practitioners as they can get their hospitals empanelled, it said.

Haryana government employees, pensioners and their dependents can avail the benefit of getting their illness treated through indoor admission in AYUSH-empanelled hospitals under the state government.

"Chronic disease patients who were getting their outdoor charges reimbursed through allopathy will now get an opportunity of getting themselves treated for the same disease through the AYUSH system and their charges reimbursed," said the statement.

Few yoga and naturopathy procedures will also be reimbursed during outdoor treatment of chronic disease patients, "since there are no medicines prescribed for outdoor patients while getting treatment in yoga and naturopathy hospitals".

"The fixed package rates have been defined in all streams of Ayush, that is Ayurveda (96 packages), Yoga (27 packages) and Naturopathy (30 packages), Unani (85 packages), and Sidha (49 packages)," it said.

Private hospitals, empanelled under this policy, will charge the fixed package rates from employees that will be reimbursed after the submission of bills to the concerned department.

The hospital room rent is also fixed according to the basic salary of the employee, which will be charged by the concerned hospital as per entitlement and will be fully reimbursable, it said.

"Non-package treatment during Indoor admission through Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy in these empanelled private hospitals will also be reimbursed at par with room rent entitlement, lab rates and cost of medicines given during admission," it said.