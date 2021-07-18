Haryana Govt Eases COVID-19 Restrictions; Gyms And Bars To Function At 50% Capacity

Haryana government, on Sunday, extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state. The state government has given more relaxation this time but extended the ongoing restrictions till July 27. As per the new COVID-19 protocols, the bars and restaurants will be allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm, with 50% capacity in Haryana. The state government has also eased the restrictions on gyms and fitness centers which will be allowed to function from 6 am to 9 am with 50% capacity.

Reopening of schools in Haryana

Witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases, like few other states Haryana decided to re-open government and private schools and colleges across the state from July 16, 2021. However, written permission of parents was required stating that they have no issues with their wards attending classes in offline mode. Schools and educational institutes arranged seats in such a way that helps students and staff in maintaining social distance. Once secondary school reopens, the Haryana government will also announce its decision regarding the reopening of primary schools.

Apart from COVID-19 protocols, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also said that Haryana has already led the way to ensure a successful implementation of the National Education Policy. A deadline of 2025 has also been set for the same. He mentioned that dedicated efforts are made by the state and the central government to spread extensive awareness of NEP 2020 among the teachers, stakeholders.

Current situation of COVID-19 in Haryana

In the past 24 hours, a total number of 30,719 samples were taken in Haryana. Out of which, only 41 people have tested positive against COVID-19. A total number of 12 people have died due to the coronavirus pandemic in the last 24 hours. So far, around 769,504 people are affected in Haryana by the novel Coronavirus and 759,088 have recovered. Unfortunately, 9,593 patients have died due to Coronavirus in Haryana. 823 patients are still in hospital and recovering. The last recorded case of Coronavirus in Haryana was a few minutes ago. This data has been collected from the official website of the coronavirus pandemic tracker in India.

(with ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)