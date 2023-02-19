Haryana Govt Employees Stage Protest For OPS Restoration, Police Use Water Cannons

Thousands of Haryana government employees staged a protest near Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's residence in Panchkula demanding the re-introduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). To disperse protesters, police used water cannons and tear gas. A large number of the police force has also been deployed in the region.

Claiming that around 70,000 government employees took part in the protest, Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti (PBSS) spokesperson Praveen Deshwal said that they will continue their peaceful agitation till their demands are met.

"Around 70,000 employees have gathered today to protest. In Rajasthan, the Old Pension Scheme has been implemented. This BJP government doesn't talk to the employees. We will continue our peaceful protest," he said.

Tussle over OPS in Haryana

Earlier this month, CM Khattar said that he received a text on a WhatsApp group where a central officer said the country would go bankrupt by 2030 if the OPS gets implemented.

"I got a message on WhatsApp where a Central government official said that if the Old Pension Scheme is implemented then the country would go bankrupt by 2030. No one can implement it without the Parliament. Rajasthan has also withdrawn this subject," he said.

Calling former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a renowned economist, Khattar had emphasised his statement and said that one should listen to the Congress leader's speech on OPS where he said that if the nation keeps on giving pensions, it will cease to move forward.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda recently promise to bring back OPS if the grand old party is elected to power in the state.