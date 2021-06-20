Haryana Govt Extends COVID-19 Curbs Till June 28; Maximum 50 People Allowed At Weddings

As India continues to reel under the pandemic, the Haryana government on Sunday extended the COVID lockdown by one more week till June 28. The Haryana government has also revised its COVID-19 guidelines and allowed certain relaxations. This latest development comes after the COVID-19 cases in the state witnessed a steady decline.

Haryana government extends COVID guidelines for another week till June 28; modifies guidelines pic.twitter.com/PqV1EPWlW1 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

Haryana Lockdown: Here's what is allowed and what is not

All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm

Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 am

Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted up to 10 pm

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time with the condition that they follow requisite social distancing norms.

Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance subjects to strict observation of social distancing

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed up to 50 persons

In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons

Clubhouses/ restaurants/bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10:00 pm

Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms

All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function.

Sports complexes, stadia are permitted to open for sports activities including outdoor sports activities except for contact sports (spectators will not be allowed)

Swimming pools and spas shall remain closed

COVID-19 situation in Haryana

Haryana so far has recorded over 7,67,217 positive cases, out of which, 7,55,324 have successfully recovered and 9,216 have died. As per the latest reports, in the past 24 hours, 170 new cases, 400 fresh recoveries and 33 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 2,677.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)