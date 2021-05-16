Haryana Govt Extends COVID Curbs Till May 24, Vij Says 'stringent Measures Will Be Taken'

In yet another step to extend safety measures, the Haryana Government announced on Sunday that curfew-like restrictions will continue till May 24. The lockdown was earlier extended from May 10 to May 17 last Sunday. The first lockdown during the second wave in the state was imposed on May 3 for a week till May 10.

State Home and Health Minister Anil Vij took to Twitter and announced the extension of the lockdown, mentioning that measures would be taken to implement the restrictions named as 'Mahaamari Alert / Surakshit Haryana' - Pandemic alert / Safe Haryana. He tweeted:

Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May Stringent measures will be taken to implement the Alert. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 16, 2021

Lockdown has also been extended in the national capital Delhi by one more week. States like Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar have also extended their lockdowns recently.

Meanwhile, Anil Vij said on Saturday that Black Fungus has now been declared a notified disease in the state and stated, said, "Mucormycosis declared Notified Disease in Haryana''. The State Home and Health Minister had also said that ''Post Graduate Institute Rohtak Senior Doctors will conduct a video conference with all doctors of Haryana regarding dealing with COVID about its treatment.''

COVID-19 Situation In Haryana

Haryana on Saturday reported 144 coronavirus deaths and 9,676 fresh cases, pushing the state’s infection count to 6,85,312, according to a Health Department bulletin. So far, 6,546 people have died from the infection in the state. On Saturday, 18 COVID patients died in Gurgaon, 16 in Hisar, 13 in Jind, 10 in Rohtak, and nine each in Faridabad and Ambala districts.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (1,691), Faridabad (867), Hisar (773), and Sonipat (739). Currently, the state has 95,946 active cases. So far, 5,82,820 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.36 percent while the recovery rate is 85.04 percent