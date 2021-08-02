Haryana Govt Extends Lockdown ‘Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' Till August 9

The Haryana government on Saturday extended COVID-19 lockdown in the state by another week till August 9. The order was issued under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The state government has termed the lockdown 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)

What did the order read?

According to an official order, the government of Haryana extended the ongoing lockdown by another week. However, the current lockdown relaxations with respect to the reopening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places and corporate offices will continue. An order was issued by Chief Secretary, Vijai Vardhan, stating, "The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (coronavirus lockdown) is extended for another week, that is from August 2 (5 am onwards) to August 9 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana."

The order was issued under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. As per the order,

Anganwadi centres and crèches run by women and the child development department shall remain closed till August 15 in the state.

Vice-chancellors of universities are advised to plan on reopening of universities from the next academic session and share the programme of the same with the departments concerned of the state government.

Immediate action may be initiated by the university administration to fully vaccinate all the hostel students, day scholars, faculty and staff including the outsourced ones, it said.

The state government has termed the lockdown 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)

COVID-19 situation in Haryana

According to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the state of Haryana recorded a total of 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday at a positivity rate of 0.11%. The rate has remained below 0.5 % for more than over a month. A total of 151 people are under home isolation within the state. The report by Ministry stated that there have been 7,69,85,830 COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic first began and 7,59,516 have been able to recover from the disease. The official data suggests that 96,303 people have succumbed to the virus.

After the second wave was controlled and the curve was flattened due to rigorous testing and strict lockdowns, the state ensured that the vaccination drive began in full swing. A total of 1,43,965 doses were administered on Friday, out of which 89,066 were first doses and 54,899 were second doses. Earlier this month, Haryana crossed the cumulative landmark of one crore vaccinations across the state. Gurugram leads the vaccination drive with their tally almost touching the 18-lakh mark and has administered more doses than the next two districts in the list, Faridabad and Hisar.

Image Credits - ANI