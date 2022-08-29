'Haryana Govt Has Written To Goa For CBI Probe In Sonali Phogat's Death,' Says HM Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said that based on the request of Sonali Phogat's family, the Haryana government has written to the government of Goa to recommend a CBI probe in the case.

While speaking to the media on Monday, Anil Vij said, "Sonali Phogat's family who met the CM (Manohar Lal Khattar) on Saturday, gave the CM a letter which stated that many big names might be involved in the case and so they request a CBI probe in the matter. On the basis of that, the Haryana government has written to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of the BJP leader."

The minister said that whenever the Goa Police team decides to come to Haryana, the authorities of the state will fully cooperate with them in the investigation.

Goa government ready to hand over case to CBI

Meanwhile, in Panaji, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday that his government will submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) in the case to the Haryana government.

Sawant had on Sunday said his government was ready to hand over the Phogat death probe to the CBI. He had also said that Khattar had spoken to him requesting a detailed investigation into the case.

Sonali phogat's family met Haryana CM Khattar and demanded CBI Probe

On August 27, the family of late BJP leader Sonali Phogat had a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The CM had also promised the family of the late BJP leader all assistance available. At a time when police were making numerous arrests in the case, CM Khattar was visited by the daughter, sister, brother-in-law, and two brothers of Sonali Phogat.

Sonali Phogat's daughter stated following the meeting that they had requested a CBI investigation into the case and that CM Khattar had promised to look into it.

According to the late BJP leader's sister-in-law, "Truth will come out soon. We need a detailed probe. We are confident of getting justice and demanded a CBI probe as we think it was a conspiracy."