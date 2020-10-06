Haryana Govt Opens Registration On 'Meri Fasal-Mera Byora' Portal For Paddy Procurement

Haryana government on Monday announced that it has opened registration process on the 'Meri Fasal- Mera Byora' portal. This portal will allow farmers from different states as well to sell their crops during the paddy procurement season. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar wrote that this decision was taken by the government in response to the demand of arthiyas (middleman) belonging to different mandis of the states and farmers from other states.

हरियाणा सरकार ने आज से राज्य से बाहर के किसानों के लिए धान की खरीद हेतु ‘मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा’ पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण खोल दिया है।



इस निर्णय से अब धान खरीद सीजन के दौरान दूसरे राज्यों के किसानों को भी अपनी फसल बेचने में मदद मिलेगी। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) October 5, 2020

Haryana: Registration opens for 'Meri Fasal- Mera Byora' portal

Further speaking about the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal, an official spokesperson said that this portal will help the farmers of all the stated to easily sell their crops during the paddy procurement season. For the registration process, the farmers will have to bring along the certified copies of documents showing that they have sown paddy in their fields as owner or tenant. An official release from the state government's office said that on October 5 over 88,34,721.26 quintal of paddy arrived in the Haryana mandi of which 43,794.44 quintals were purchased and 56,372.23 quintals of bajra arrived of which 4,309.2 quintals was purchased."

CM Khattar restricts entry of farmers from elsewhere

Amid the row over the farm laws, Haryana Government on September 28 stopped the entry of farmers from other states to sell their produce in Haryana. Farmers from adjoining states were stopped on the border from entering the state to sell their produce in state government-run Mandis in Haryana. This seemingly comes after Karnal District commissioner issued orders to prevent the outside farmers from entering the state to sell non-basmati varieties of rice which the Haryana government buys at MSP (Minimum Support Price).

Although the laws do not restrict the farmers from selling in any state, the Haryana administration officials have reportedly said that farmers need to upload their details on the government portal after which they get SMS about their arrival date at the market.

This is being seen as a move to give first preference to local farmers than outsiders. Khattar, while praising the new farm reforms laws had assured that the state government will buy Maize and Bajra of Haryana farmers adding that the government will not allow other states' farmers to benefit at the cost of their own farmers.

CM Khattar had also accused the Congress-ruled states such as Rajasthan and Punjab of not procuring crops such as Bajra and Maize on MSP, compelling the farmers of their states to sell in Haryana. He slammed the Congress for misleading the people and politicising the issue over the farm reform laws. He even questioned the Congress as to why they the states having their governments are not procuring the crops on MSP.

