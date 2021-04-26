Haryana Govt Orders All Hospitals In State To Install Individual Oxygen Manufacturing Unit

Haryana Government on Monday directed all the hospitals in the state to install oxygen manufacturing unit in the light of the shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients. Speaking on the development, Former AIIMS Director Dr. MC Mishra called it a good move while contending that it would reduce dependence on the use of oxygen cylinders.

"Basically, cylinders should be discouraged. Most of the world has discarded cylinders for medical use oxygen. If you look at the production in India, only 1% oxygen is used for medical purposes. Rest is used by steel or other industries. 80% of the oxygen is supplied through the pipe. The rest of the supply, i.e to hospitals is supplied through liquid oxygen tankers of varying capacity. Since the requirement has gone up in recent three weeks by 6 to 8 times, these oxygen refilling tanks are needed to be refilled frequently and every time the oxygen goes below a critical level, the pressure goes down which becomes a problem in ICUs where a certain minimum pressure is needed to run the equipment such as ventilators, etc. So I think it's a good move that every hospital big or small will have a big or small oxygen plant. Even if in crisis we have made this decision, it is a good move," Mishra said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday asserted that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in the state while assuring people that the state government was geared up to ensure people do not face any problem amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. Khattar visited Panipat, Rohtak and Hisar to take stock of things amid the surge in the number of virus cases.

Khattar said strict directions have been given to ensure maintaining of essential services like medical oxygen, antiviral drugs like Remdesivir, etc. and to take strict action against anyone indulging in black marketing or hoarding.

The Centre on Monday asked people not to panic over the availability of medical oxygen while assuring that the country has enough stock of the life-saving gas and that the key issue of its transportation to high-demand areas witnessing mounting COVID-19 cases. The Centre said the transportation issue was being addressed in the best possible way, even by roping in the Indian Air Force (IAF). Also, the Centre has also imported oxygen to serve the increased demand of the essential commodity during the pandemic.

"There is absolutely no need to panic for oxygen as we are trying to resolve the issue of oxygen transportation from the producing states to high-demand areas," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, adding the oxygen-producing states were mainly located in eastern and central India, indicating that it is far from the states where oxygen demand is high.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.