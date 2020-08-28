Haryana Govt Orders Malls & Markets To Be Shut On Monday-Tuesday Instead Of Weekends

After announcing closure of all malls on weekends, the Haryana government on Friday, has amended the order stating that shopping malls and shops, except those dealing in essential goods will remain shut on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends. Previously, the Khattar government had ordered the closure of all offices (private and public) and malls and markets on weekends. Currently, Haryana has 9962 active cases with 48690 recovered and 646 fatalities.

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs - Aseem Goel and Ram Kumar tested positive for COVID-19, two days before the Monsoon Session of the Assembly. The chief minister was taken to the PGIMER hospital here for a detailed check-up in the evening, an official said, adding that his condition was stable and he has isolated himself in his official residence. Khattar is the third CM after Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka's BS Yediyurappa to test positive for the virus. Both CMs have recovered and have joined their duties.

Inspite of the absence of the speaker and CM, the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday passed 12 bills during its one-day Monsoon Session, cut short due to COVID-19. Majority of the bills were moved by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Health and Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij - including the Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to impose the Rural Development fee on an ad-valorem basis, at the rate of one percent of the sale-proceeds of fruits and vegetables bought or sold or brought for processing in the notified market area. The bills were passed over an hour after being tabled in the House, which was presided over by Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa.

Haryana on Thursday reported a spike of 1,293 COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths due to the coronavirus, according to a medical bulletin. The death toll in the state now stands at 646, while the total number of cases is 59,298, it said. Haryana's neigbours- Punjab and Chandigarh too have imposed additional COVID-19 restrictions. While Chandigarh has shit offices and malls on weekends, Punjab has imposed a nightly curfew.

