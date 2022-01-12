Haryana Govt Orders Shutting Down Of Schools Till January 26 Amid COVID Spike

As Haryana witnesses a massive spike in COVID cases, the Haryana state government in a bid to curtail the spread has decided that the operation of schools and educational institutions would cease to operate till January 26. The state health department bulletin stated that only 50 per cent of the teachers would be allowed to physically attend schools on the basis of the roster prepared by the head of the school beginning from January 12.



State Health Minister Anil Vij elucidates on the newly implied restrictions

Anil Vij while subjecting on the rising cases of the virus in the state specified that the ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) has been implemented in Haryana. On that, he added, "Now health workers will not be able to go on strike for 6 months. This step has been taken after a group of doctors went on strike to obstruct the prevention of corona."

Political rallies banned in Haryana

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government on Monday, January 10, banned large congregations such as rallies and protests, and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts, according to an official order. The order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said the restrictions will be applicable till 5 am on January 19.

"Large congregations like all kinds of public meetings, rallies, protests, dharnas etc shall be prohibited in the state," said the order

COVID scenario in Haryana

The state of Haryana has witnessed a surge in COVID cases in a span of the past fortnight. The state reported 5,746 fresh infections and three deaths on Tuesday, January 11. According to the health department's daily bulletin. with a fatality each reported from Ambala, Sirsa and Yamunanagar districts, the cumulative death toll in the state rose to 10,080. The total COVID case count in the state climbed to 8,05,633. Worst-hit Gurgaon district on Tuesday reported 2,385 cases, followed by Faridabad (1,015), Karnal (349), Sonipat (184), Panchkula (441) and Ambala (385). The total active cases in the state is 26,813, while the overall recoveries were 7,68,717, as per the bulletin. The recovery rate was 95.42 percent

Image Credits - Twitter (Haryana DPR)