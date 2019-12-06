Haryana Govt Issues Orders To Shut Kindergarten Classes In Private Schools

Haryana Government on Thursday issued orders to shut nursery, lower kindergarten (LKG) and upper kindergarten (UKG) classes in private schools across the state. Speaking about the motive behind this decision, Rohtak's Elementary Education Officer, Vijay Laxmi Nandal, said, "Children should get ample time to play and grow mentally. Keeping that in mind, the state government has decided to shut down nursery, LKG, and UKG classes."

Nandal said that a child should be admitted in school only after turning five years old so that his mental growth is fine. "Children below five years of age can go to an Anganwadi or a playschool where they learn while playing," she added.

Private schools have demanded that the order be implemented in government schools as well. Ravinder Nandal, district president, Haryana Private School Association, Rohtak said, "Government schools also have 4-5 yr old students. Order should have been issued for them too. It is discrimination. If the government doesn't recall the order, all private schools of the district will take to the streets until it is recalled."

READ: Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker forms 11 committees

READ: Haryana Minister Anil Vij conducts surprise inspection in Panipat

Closure of pre-primary schools in Gurugram

Stating that there is no provision for nursery, lower kindergarten (LKG), and Upper Kindergarten ( UKG) classes, the Haryana Government has called for the closure of pre-primary schools in the state. The move comes at a time when admissions in nursery schools have begun and if implemented it would lead to the closure of almost 8,500 private schools.

According to official data, there are about 504 pre-primary registered schools in Gurugram that face the possibility of closure. Besides these registered schools there are a large number of playschools that stand to get affected by the directive. And if all these educational institutes shut down the number of schools that face closure will go up to 1000. It may be noted here that schools run by Haryana Government are from class 1st to 12th.

READ: Haryana DY CM Dushyant Chautala offers prayers on Geeta Jayanti

READ: Haryana: Jai Narain Singh (ADG) and K Vijendra (DM) hold Janata Darbar

(With inputs from ANI)