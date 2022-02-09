In a bid to restrict forced religious conversions through any kind of fraudulent means, the Haryana government is all set to bring a bill against such activities in the state with provisions to declare such marriages solemnsised by concealment as null and void. According to an official statement, the BJP-led government in Haryana is aiming to declare marriages solemnized by concealment of religion as invalid and will place its draft bill in the upcoming budget session of the Haryana assembly.

The draft bill, The Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, states that the burden of proof "lies on the accused" and was approved in the meeting of the Haryana cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday.

Following this, the bill will be now moved to the budget session of the Haryana assembly beginning from March 2. Some of the objectives and reasonings as provided by the bill's draft statement says that people have been trying to marry persons of other religions by concealment, and forcing them to convert with a target of increasing the strength of their own religion.

Apart from that, such incidents not only infringe the freedom of religion of the persons so converted but also militate against the secular fabric of the society.

Meanwhile, the draft bill came after state Home Minister Anil Vij in November 2020 announced about setting up a three-member committee for drafting a bail against "Love Jihad", a term used by BJP leaders to describe the religious conversion of Hindu women through marriage.

Notably, many BJP ruled states have already imposed legislation against illegal conversions such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The anti-conversion bill will seek to prevent conversions through force or influence

In a statement issued after the Cabinet meeting, it said that the bill seeks to prevent conversions which are done through the use of force, under threat, misrepresentation, influence, coercion, allurement, or any other unacceptable means by declaring such marriages null and void. Apart from that, the provision will provide greater punishment for conversions concerning minors, women, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribes.

As a part of it, individuals who will be converting from one religion to another will have to submit a declaration to the prescribed authority stating that the conversion has not been represented or is not under force, threat, or undue influence.

Image: PTI/ANI