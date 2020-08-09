Haryana Govt Prepares Database On Unemployed Youths, Seeks Their Job Preferences

The Haryana government has launched a new initiative to compile a job preference database of the unemployed youths in the state. The state employment department is dialing up to the unemployed youths who have registered with the Haryana employment portal and asking them about their preference for jobs-both in government and the private sector.

The initiative is backed by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala who is also the employment minister. Chautala said that instructions have been given to senior officials of the department to gather data of unemployed youths searching for employment all across the state, based on their qualifications and choice of job. Work on this scheme is underway at the call centre situated at Rozgar Bhawan in Panchkula, according to a statement.

So far, out of 1 lakh youth, 30,000 have been contacted by the department and they have specified their preference for a job. Once the preference is specified by the person, a ticket is opened in his/her name and contacted with relevant information soon thereafter. The Employment Department has already started working in the direction of providing jobs to unemployed youth as per their choice in the private and government sectors. The department will also keep up to date information regarding vacancies even in central government, other states, army, railways as well as in private companies and will provide eligible candidates as per their requirement.

Over 8 Lakh people registered with Delhi govt's 'Rozgar Bazaar'

Meanwhile, the Delhi Employment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that 8.64 lakh job aspirants have registered with the government's 'Rozgar Bazaar' job portal which has set up a new model of employment in the national capital. While addressing a press conference, Rai said that currently, nine lakh vacancies are available on the portal, where 6,271 companies, including Flipkart, Amazon and HDFC Bank have made registrations.

The minister said around 22 lakh vacancies had been posted by employers at the job portal so far, out of which 3.5 lakh were cancelled by the department during scrutiny due to doubling or other reasons.

(With inputs from Agency)