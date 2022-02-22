Haryana Govt Provides Z+ Level Security To Rape Convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's life is in threat from pro-Khalistan activists, said the Haryana Additional Director General of Police based on 'received reliable inputs'. In a letter to the Commissioner, it was noted that additional security must be put in place to avoid any untoward incident, to ensure the safety of the prisoner amid serious threats.

It was further mentioned that considering Punjab elections and various threat inputs, Z-plus level security protection or equivalent is provided to the prisoner when released on parole, as per exciting rules, regulations as he faces a high-level threat from radical Sikh extremists in India and abroad.

"Various alternatives for fortification of the place of residence and beefing up security by means of standing guards, mobile units, antisabotage check teams and more may be considered and the best course of action be taken", ADGP said.

It is also suggested that the committee comprising Joint CP, Gurugram, DCP/East, Gurugram, and SP/Security may review the security arrangements of Rahim on a weekly basis while he is on furlough. It is to be noted that on February 7, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was granted a three-week furlough by Haryana's jail administration.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim furlough linked to Punjab polls

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh refuted the claims of Dera chief's release to the Punjab Assembly elections and said that the state government had nothing to do with granting parole to Ram Rahim. Several linked the release claiming that Rahim is released as his followers have considerable sway in Punjab’s Malwa region. While the minister had said that it is the legal right of the inmate to get parole after the completion of three years of conviction.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's case

Dera Sacha Sauda sect head was sentenced to jail for 20 years for raping two of his disciples, in 2017. He was also sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, more than two years ago. And on October 18, 2021, a special CBI court in Panchkula sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others to life imprisonment in connection to the murder of 19-year-old sect manager Ranjit Singh.

