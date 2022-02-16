Haryana Govt Revokes All COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Declining Daily Caseload

In a bid to restore normalcy and aid the resurgence of economic activities in Haryana, CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government on Wednesday revoked all COVID-19 related curbs placed in anticipation of the Omicron variant-led third wave of COVID-19.

The decision was taken by the Khattar administration in view of the plummeting active cases in the state and declining positivity rate. The vaccination coverage in the state has also been widespread. While withdrawing all the COVID curbs in place, the government has maintained that the COVID-19 precautionary protocols has to be followed rigorously.

As per the health ministry’s latest data, Haryana has 5487 active cases and over 9,59,209 patients have been recovered till now. Meanwhile, 10,499 deaths were reported in the state due to COVID.

Centre directs states, UTs to amend COVID-related curbs

The latest development comes after the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary and Chief Administrators of all States and Union Territories of India and directed them to review and amend or end additional COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country indicates a sustained downward trend.

Bhushan highlighted the declining numbers of Coronavirus cases since January 21 and stated that there have been 50,476 average daily cases last week and in the last 24 hours, 27,409 new cases have been reported. He also informed that the daily positivity rate has declined to 3.63% since February 15, 2022. Health Secretary further informed that the government is changing the existing guidelines and aiming to minimise it with the "changing epidemiology of the COVID-19 virus globally."

India’s declining COVID-19 situation

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 30,615 fresh COVID cases and as many as 82,988 patients recovered from the disease. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.45 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.32 per cent. India now has a total of 4,27,23,558 cases, out of which 3,70,240 are active cases. The death toll in the country is at 5,09,872, and 4,18,43,446 people have recovered from the virus. The Indian government has so far administered more than 174 crore Coronavirus vaccines to its citizens.

Image: PTI