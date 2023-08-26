Haryana Govt Taking Steps To Reduce Traffic Congestion On Delhi-Mathura NH: Deputy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said the state government is taking steps to alleviate traffic congestion on the Delhi-Mathura National Highway in Faridabad by considering the construction of underpasses at two critical intersections.

He was responding to a question raised by a legislator on the opening day of the monsoon session of the state assembly here.

Chautala said the state government will approach the Central government to explore the feasibility of constructing underpasses at the identified locations.

The aim is to address the persistent traffic bottlenecks and enhance the overall commuting experience for the public, he said.

For this, a formal written request will be written to the Centre so that the National Highways Authority of India can further process a detailed report of the projects, Chautala said.

He also underlined the positive impact of these potential underpasses on traffic management within the older sectors of Faridabad as well as the Palwal area.