Haryana Govt To Float Global Tender To Procure Medicines For Mucormycosis Treatment

Seeing the alarming rise of 'Black Fungus' cases in the state, the Haryana government has decided to import medicines from abroad to bring the cases of black fungus under control. The Haryana government has also written to the Centre urging them to allocate "a proper share" of the medicines which the Centre aims to procure for treatment of Black Fungus. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij chaired a meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue of Black Fungus. Vij said he has ordered to float a global tender to procure anti-fungal injection Amphotericin B along with one crore COVID-19 vaccines and Tocilizumab injection.

ब्लैक फंगस के लिए विदेशों से दवा इंपोर्ट करेगी हरियाणा सरकार । केंद्र सरकार को भी लिखी एप्लीकेशन केंद्र सरकार जो इम्पोर्ट कर रही है उसमें भी हरियाणा को मिले दवाई। — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 21, 2021

States declaring Mucormycosis or Black Fungus as notified disease

The state has reported 316 cases of Black Fungus, of which 48 were reported on Thursday. The state has witnessed 8 deaths so far due to the infection as on Thursday, according to a PTI report quoting officials.

Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus, has been increasing across the states owing to the rise of COVID-19 infections and the increasing use of steroids in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Assam, Chandigarh have declared Mucormycosis as a "Notifiable Disease" under the Epidemic Act, to let patients avail treatment under government insurance, owing to its surge in the respective states among COVID-19 patients. So far Maharashtra has reported the highest cases of Black Fungus - 2000 cases and 90 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1163 cases. Madhya Pradesh has reported 281 such cases and 27 deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh (73 cases, 2 deaths) and Telangana (60 cases).

What is Mucormycosis or Black Fungus?

While speaking with Republic Media Network over the issue of Mucormycosis, Dr Shashank Joshi - part of Maharashtra Task Force, elaborately explained what is Mucormycosis and how it spreads. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Symptoms of the Black Fungus include pain and redness around the eyes or nose, fever, headache, cough, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status. The infections is frequent in COVID-19 patients who have been on high doses of steroids and immunosuppressants, uncontrolled diabetes and other co-morbidities. Early diagnosis can be treated. Simple measures like cleaning mouth throat nose and controlling the glucose levels during and after COVID for three months.

"Mucormycosis or the Black Fungus is rhinocerebral which means it comes through the nose, eyes and brain. Usually, it is seen in people who have uncontrolled diabetes or people who are immunosuppressed. People have received large doses of steroids, immunosuppressant drugs like Tocilizumab and various other medications during COVID treatment. Due to which their sugar levels shoot up making them susceptible to unusual atypical infections, one of them is Mucormycosis," Shashank Joshi said.