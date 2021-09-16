Haryana Govt To Form Committee To Remove Farmers' Blockade At NH-44

With an aim to remove the protesting farmers from the Kundli-Singhu border in Sonipat, the Haryana government has formed a high-powered panel that would speak to the farmers for convincing them for removing the blockage at the National Highway 44. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with another meeting by Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Lalit Siwach with the representatives of the farmers.

This decision was announced by Home Minister Anil Vij who while speaking to the media stated that a state-level high power committee has been formed following orders of the Supreme Court. The committee will function under Home Secretary Rajeev Arora who will directly talk to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha for reopening the Haryana-Delhi border. Along with that, other members of the committee will include the DGP and ADGP of the state.

Supreme Court on farmers' protest

Earlier, the Supreme Court while hearing a written petition urged the Sonipat district administration for taking necessary decisions regarding the same in the public interest. It further added that the protest should be shifted to one side of the road for providing a way to common people and enable the usage of the highway.

The decision came after several local residents from Sonipat in Haryana filed a petition regarding the difficulties faced due to the border being blocked by farmers, however, they were referred to the high courts.

Meanwhile, the apex court will soon hear the petition filed regarding the NH-44 blockage.

Earlier in the month of August, it stated that the neighbouring states need to find a solution regarding the blockages of the national highway and the border and also asked the state-level high courts to take necessary decisions, keeping in mind the requirements of the common people.

Farmers' protest

It has now been several months with farmers in large numbers protesting at the state borders against the Centre’s farm laws. It includes the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, and Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

(With agency inputs; Image/PTI/AP)