Haryana Govt To Hold State-level Programme To Remember Horrors Of Partition

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said a state-level programme will be held in Kurukshetra on August 14 to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

He said the state government has decided to observe the day in view of an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

The day is being observed to give a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives and left their homes during the Partition of the country, said an official statement.

"Though every year August 15 is celebrated as a joyous and proud occasion but with the sweetness of freedom, the country had to also bear the trauma of the Partition. Because of hatred and violence, lakhs of our sisters and brothers lost their lives and many were displaced from their roots," the CM said in the statement.

"The pain of the Partition can never be forgotten. No partition is devoid of tribulations but the story of India has been more painful and traumatic," said Khattar.

The chief minister said through Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the present and coming generations will be inspired to remember those who suffered great pain and sacrificed their lives.

To remember this, Partition Memorials (Vibhajan Vibhishika Smaraks) are being built at different places in the state.

"A Shaheedi Smarak is being built in Masana village of Kurukshetra at a cost of Rs 200 crore. For this work, Panchnad Smarak Trust has announced to donate 25 acres to the government. One such Samarak has been built at Badkhal in Faridabad," the chief minister said.

Khattar said Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will remind people that peace, unity and communal harmony are the pillars of a nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to observe this day with the aim that every Indian should be inspired and dedicated to safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation by remembering this day, he said.

"This day will inspire us to remove the poison of social division and disharmony, and to strengthen the spirit of unity, social harmony and human empowerment. If the spirit of oneness increases, then the disharmony will automatically be removed from society," he said.