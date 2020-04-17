Haryana Govt To Launch Door-to-door Screening As State Witnesses Spike In COVID-19 Cases

As the number of Coronavirus cases soared to 215 in Haryana, the government on Thursday decided to launch a door-to-door screening of people in the state. According to State Health Minister Anil Vij, the department teams will visit every household in the state and examine each person. If the people are found with symptoms, their samples will be taken for testing, he added.

Speaking about the measures taken to tackle the Coronavirus crisis, the Health Minister said that they have decided to hire retired doctors on contract for a year. Reportedly, till now 197 retired doctors have joined in the fight against the virus. Further, according to Vij, had there not been a spike in the number of cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat event, the state would have been in a much better position today. Further, all the areas that are declared as containment zones have been completely sealed in the state.

Currently, in Haryana, there are a total of 215 positive cases of Coronavirus, out of which 65 have reportedly recovered, while three people have died.

Wearing of masks made mandatory

In the view of the Coronavirus crisis, the Haryana Government last week made the wearing of masks compulsory while stepping outside homes. According to reports, violators will face action as per law. Earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also appealed to the people in Haryana to wear masks whenever they venture out.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 12,759 cases of Coronavirus in the country of which about 10,824 cases are active. While 420 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,515 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day.

(With ANI Inputs)