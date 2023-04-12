Haryana Govt To Organize A 2-day Water Conclave For Sustainable Water Management

Haryana government will organise a two-day water conclave on April 26-27 to promote awareness, build partnerships, and foster collaborative efforts to ensure sustainable management of water resources.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while presiding over a meeting with the senior officers of Irrigation and Water Resources, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Energy, Finance, Industries, Forest and Fisheries Departments here on Tuesday, said the state government is consistently working on the '3-R' principle -- Reduce, Recycle and Reuse -- for water management.

The water conclave will provide a platform to policy makers to engage with experts and stakeholders, identify challenges, and formulate policies and strategies to address water-related issues effectively, Kaushal said in an official statement.

The chief secretary said the need of the hour is to consider the fast increasing municipal treated unused water as a potential water resource which can suitably be put to effective use particularly for non-potable purposes.

During the meeting, Advisor to Chief Minister, Irrigation Department, Devender Singh apprised about the various aspirational targets of water conservation schemes set by various departments during the water conclave.

Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department and Horticulture Department has set a target of crop diversification to be adopted in 3.46 lakh acres, reclamation of waterlogged areas in at least one lakh acre, and change in cropping pattern as per agro-hydro-climate zones.

The Irrigation and Water Resources Department and Micro Irrigation Command Area Development Authority (MICADA) have set a target which includes rejuvenation of 2,000 rural ponds and its use in irrigation.

Further, the statement said the Department of Industries and Commerce has set a target of 100 per cent reuse of Treated Waste Water (TWW) in Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation estates and in textile clusters and all industrial units with more than 1,000 kilo litres per day to use TWW for non-potable purposes.

The Public Health Engineering Department has set a target of 100 per cent reuse of treated waste water in construction activities, monitoring and maintenance of rooftop rainwater harvesting systems, and upgrading all sewage treatment plants in the state through self or PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode.