Haryana Govt Transfers 7 IAS, 35 HCS Officers, 136 Police Personnel

The Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of seven IAS and 35 HCS officers with immediate effect.

In another order, the government effected a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring 136 Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers, shuffling several deputy superintendents of police rank officers.

Among the IAS officers who have been shuffled include Anil Malik, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Development and Panchayats, who has been posted as ACS, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department, in addition to his present duties, according to a government order.

Malik relieves Vijay Singh Dahiya, the 2001 batch officer who is facing a probe in a corruption case.

Dusmanta Kumar Behera, Secretary, Health Department and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Haryana, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Development and Panchayats in place of Rajnarayan Kaushik.

Among the Haryana Civil Service officers transferred include Pooja Bharti, Managing Director, Cooperative Sugar Mills, Karnal who has been posted as Additional Director, State Transport department.

Gaurav Chauhan, City Magistrate, Panchkula, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director (Administration), Higher Education department.

The HPS police officers transferred include Rajinder Singh, ACP, Gurugram, who has now been posted as DSP, Dabwali in Sirsa district.

Virender Singh, DSP, Bhiwani will now be DSP, Fatehabad. Preet Pal, ACP, Crime, Gurugram will now be DSP, Special Task Force. Ashok Kumar, ACP Gurugram, will be the new DSP of Charkhi Dadri.