Haryana Health Min Anil Vij Not Taking 2nd Vaccine Jab; Joins Bihar DyCM In Slamming Oppn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was administered Bharat BioTech's Covaxin shot at AIIMS in Delhi. Lauding his decision to get vaccinated, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij also hit out at the opposition for politicisation of vaccination. Speaking to Republic TV, Anil Vij criticised the opposition for engaging in politics after government's every move.

"Unfortunately, the opposition always engages in politics. They have nothing to do with Coronavirus or the COVID-19 vaccine. They oppose every move that the government makes. But Prime Minister Modi's initiative to take the vaccine has clear the misconception in people's mind." said Anil Vij.

READ: Karti Chidambaram's Query on PM Modi's Covid Vaccine Jab Doesn't Go Far; Gets Quick Answer

'I don't need a vaccine': Anil Vij

Meanwhile, the Haryana Health Minister also stated that he will not take the COVID-19 vaccine. While encouraging others to take the vaccine jab, Vij asserted that his antibody count after being affected by Coronavirus is '300'. In addition, he also stated that the trial shot of Covaxin he had received in December 2020 probably contributed to his antibody count. Vij had tested positive for COVID about 11 days after taking his first jab during trials for Covaxin. As can be gleaned from his remarks, he didn't complete his dose.

"Today, the general public will have access to COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone should feel free to apply. However, I will not be able to get it because after Covid, my antibody count is 300 which is more than enough. Maybe the trial vaccine that I was administered also contributed to this. I do not need a vaccine yet." said Anil Vij

आज आम जनता के लिए कोरोना वैक्सीन शुरू होने जा रही है । सब को निस्संकोच लगवानी चाहिए । मैं तो नही लगवा पाऊंगा क्योंकि कोविड होने के बाद मेरी एंटीबाडी 300 बनी है जोकि बहुत ज्यादा है । शायद मैंने जो ट्रायल वैक्सीन लगवाई थी इसमे उसका भी योगदान हो । मुझे अभी वैक्सीन की जरूरत नही है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) March 1, 2021

On other hand, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi has also hailed PM Modi after he got vaccinated. Renu Devi informed Republic TV that she along with the other Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will get innoculated at Bihar's IGMS. Nitish Kumar has decided to get vaccinated on account of his birthday. The Bihar Chief Minister has remarked that he will get vaccinated on his birthday to encourage the people. Meanwhile, Renu Devi also hailed the doctors and scientists for the 'Made in India'COVID-19 vaccines. Further hitting out at the opposition for criticism towards the government, Renu Devi stated that the opposition is 'morally bankrupt'

"PM Modi has received the Covid vaccine. We are proud that this Made in India vaccine is also helping other countries. said Renu Devi. "The opposition is bankrupt. They don't care about development or the people." added Renu Devi

Further hitting out at the opposition for criticism towards the government, Renu Devi stated that the opposition is 'morally bankrupt'

READ: PM Modi Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine At AIIMS As 2nd Phase Of Inoculation Begins

PM Modi receives Covid-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, ahead of India's second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Prime Minister Modi has received his first jab of the vaccine. PM Modi tweeted a picture of himself receiving the Covid vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. In addition, he also lauded the doctors and scientists for spearheading the global fight against COVID-19. Furthermore, he also appealed the eligible people to take the Covid vaccine.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

READ: Anil Vij Issues Statement After Testing COVID Positive Amid Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN Trial