Haryana Health Min Anil Vij Orders Closure Of Non-essential Shops, Offices On Weekends

Workspaces and commercial establishments, apart from those selling essential goods, would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, in the state of Haryana to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Haryana has reported a total of 7555 active cases, 42,793 cured/migrated/discharged, and 578 deaths.

All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to #COVID__19 — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) August 21, 2020

Read | HP reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 77 fresh cases

Read | Chhattisgarh: Coronavirus tally crosses 19,000 with 768 new cases

Highest surge in cases on Friday

"The state, as of Friday, had reported a total of 1,203 coronavirus cases on Friday, which took the total case toll to 52, 129 and the death toll rose to 585," said the Haryana's Department of Health. The state has been reporting a surge in the total number of cases from the past five days.

The highest number of novel cases were reported from the district of Panipat(132), which was further followed by Faridabad(127), Gurugram(120), Rewari(111), and Ambala(98).

Haryana saw a total of seven deaths, with the district of Kurukshetra reporting two deaths, and the districts of Bhiwani, Palwal, Karnal, Panipat, and Faridabad, had reported one fatality.

The total no of active cases in the state stands at 8,131 and the number of COVID patients discharged stands at 43,413.

29 lakh cases nationwide

As of Friday, the number of cases in the entire nation reached 29,05,824, out of which 6,92,028 cases are active while the recoveries stand at 21,58,947. The death toll reached 54,849.

Haryana Government's decision to keep all the non-essential shops and offices closed on weekends has also been implemented by UT of Chandigarh.

The state of Maharashtra saw 11461 new cases on Friday. The domestic workers, at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's bungalow also tested positive.

The state of West Bengal has also been observing a bi-weekly lockdown, implying only essential services on the days shall remain in place.

Read | Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rises to 895

Read | West Bengal: Strict bi-weekly Covid-induced lockdown enforced

(With Agency Inputs)