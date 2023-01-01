Haryana Home Min Meets Woman Who Alleged Harassment By Sandeep; ‘Justice Will Be Served'

Hours after Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh denied the charges of sexual harassment levelled against him, state Home Minister Anil Vij informed that he has spoken to the female junior athletics coach, who filed the complaint against the minister.

Assuring that justice will be served, Vij said that he will talk to the ministers as well as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the matter. “I have met the complainant (female coach) and have listened to her complaint. I will talk to Chief Minister and ministers on this matter. We will ensure justice is served,” Haryana Home minister Anil Vij said.

The development came after Sandeep Singh was booked for sexually harassing a junior athletics coach in the state after she filed a complaint with the Chandigarh police. Notably, Sandeep Singh is the former captain of the Indian national hockey team and was part of the Indian team that won the silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

‘Attempt to spoil my image’: Sandeep Singh

Dismissing the allegations of sexual harassment, Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh stated that the accusations against him are being made in order to spoil his image and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. The minister further informed that till the report of the investigation into the incident comes out, he has handed over the responsibility of the Haryana Sports Department to the Chief Minister.

“There is an attempt to spoil my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports Department to the Chief Minister until the report of the investigation comes out,” Haryana minister Sandeep Singh was quoted by news agency ANI.

Sandeep Singh booked for sexual harassment

Sandeep Singh was booked for sexual harassment in Chandigarh based on a complaint by a junior athletics coach on Friday. The minister, however, has dismissed the charge as baseless and has called for an independent inquiry.

“An FIR has been registered against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh following a complaint by a female coach accusing him of sexual harassment. A case has been registered under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 IPC. An investigation has been launched into the matter,” the Chandigarh police informed.