Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Draws Cong Link To Ballabhgarh Horror, Assures Justice

After the horrific murder of a 21-year-old girl in Ballabhgarh sent shockwaves across the entire nation, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday slammed the Congress party, alleging that the accused is associated with an influential politician belonging to the Congress party. An SIT has been constituted to investigate the matter and Anil Vij said he has directed the SIT to probe the events related to the accused and the victim from 2018.

"There is a Congress link into this incident. He (the murderer) is a relative of Congress politician. And I think, in 2018 also, it was under the pressure of the Congress politician that the victim's family had withdrawn the kidnapping case they had registered on the accused. So we have directed the SIT to investigate the case from 2018 to understand what was the reason that the parents of the girl had to give an affidavit to withdraw the case," Vij said while addressing media.

"I want to make one thing clear, I will not allow any hooliganism in the state, I will not allow the girls to die like this. And whoever these people are who have committed this atrocious act will have to face the law," he added.

"Parents of the victim alleging it to be a case of love jihad and forceful religious conversion so we will investigate that angle we will not spare the perpetrators," Vij contended.

He also said if the investigation reveals that the family of the victim had given the affidavit to withdraw the case in 2018 due to the pressure of the Congress politician, then a case will be made on that as well.

Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday recovered the unlicensed pistol that was used bu the murderer. Along with the unlicensed weapon, police has also traced the Hyundai i20 car that was used by the accused and his accomplice while fleeing from the spot which has been captured in the CCTV.

Ballabhgarh horror

On Monday, the nation came across a barbaric act that took place in Haryana's Ballabgarh as Nikita Tomar, a student of B.Com final year, was shot at point-blank by Taufeeq when she had just come out of her college after appearing for an exam, reported news agency PTI. The accused allegedly tried to kidnap the 21-year-old woman in his vehicle and when she tried to resist, the accused shot her and fled in his car. While speaking to the media Ballabhgarh ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi said that the victim was taken to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. The police further added that as per the preliminary investigation, the victim and one of the accused were known to each other. Both the accused, Taufeeq and Rehan were arrested by the police on Tuesday. They were produced before a Faridabad court and sent to two-day police remand.

Sources told Republic TV that accused Taufeeq had proposed to Nikita in 2018 and had also spoken to her family for marriage. However, after the family refused, Taufeeq allegedly resorted to eve-teasing the girl and the family had made several complaints. Protests have erupted in Ballabhgarh against the brutal murder. Nikita's sister has told Republic TV that the accused attacked her when she came out from the exam centre and everything was captured on CCTV. She claimed that even after various complaints, Police and government have not taken action.

