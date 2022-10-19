Haryana Home Minister Ducks Question On Rapist Ram Rahim Holdings Satsangs On Parole

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has ducked questions on rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Addressing a press briefing, when Vij was asked about the rapist self-styled 'Lovecharger Baba' being out on 40-day parole now, after 30-day parole earlier this year, and then addressing a virtual satsang, he said that he has got 'nothing to do with the matter'.

"Ask the question to the concerned person...This concerns the jail authorities, I think they will be able to answer better," the Haryana Home Minister said. His statement came after Republic exposed how, while out of the jail, the self-styled Guru conducted a Satsang in the Karnal district. With the Haryana Panchayat elections nearing, many leaders of the BJP were seen seeking his blessings, in the presence of Municipal Corporation Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar.

Ram Rahim's conviction in rape & murder cases

Self-styled as MSG-'Messenger of God', Gurmeet Ram Rahim was touted as a religious leader, actor, singer, writer, songwriter, director, and composer before his conviction in 2017. He was pronounced guilty of raping two women disciples and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in each case, and subsequently, pronounced guilty of murder as well on January 11, 2019, and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

On the day he was finally taken into custody, his followers had rampaged across Haryana and Punjab, clashing with police and setting fire to vehicles and railway stations to protest. Deaths were reported in double digits while hundreds were injured.

Initially, almost all applications for parole put forth on various grounds— from visiting his ailing mother to taking care of the fields, had been rejected by the state government. Now, however, he's been granted back-to-back parole.