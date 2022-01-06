Haryana Home Minister Suspends 3 Police Officials During Surprise Inspection

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection to a police station near Kurukshetra and ordered suspension of three officials for their 'inordinate delay' in resolving multiple cases.

Vij later said he will ensure that the people will not have to run from pillar to post for justice and that the police will have to act "promptly" on complaints.

Besides Shahabad station house officer inspector Prem Singh, Vij issued suspension orders against sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar for allegedly keeping investigation into at least six cases pending and assistant sub-inspector Sudesh Kumar for allegedly failing to arrest the accused in a case registered over a year ago.

The minister scrutinized several files and found that multiple cases were pending for the last six months to three years and the officials failed to take action as per rules, an official statement from the minister's office read.

Vij also directed Kurukshetra district Superintendent of Police Anshu Singla, who was present on the spot, to investigate these pending cases and submit the report within 15 days.

He said surprise checks will continue and that it is the endeavour of the state government that "every person gets immediate justice through a transparent system".

He warned the officials of stern action if they were found to be negligent.

