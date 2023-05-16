Haryana IAS Officer Arrested In Corruption Case: Police

An IAS officer was arrested from Gurugram in a corruption case on Monday, police said.

He has been been identified as Dharmender Singh, posted as Resident Commissioner in Haryana Bhavan, Delhi, they said, adding he was apprehended in a joint operation by SIT and Faridabad Police.

It is alleged that the accused had illegally increased the amount of a tender from Rs 55 crore to Rs 87 crore for approval. Besides, he had taken a bribe of Rs 1.11 crore from a contractor when he was the commissioner of municipal corporation, Sonipat, police said.

A case was registered at Kotwali police station in Faridabad last year on the complaint by one Lalit Mittal, a resident of Ranjit Nagar, New Delhi, that Pankaj Garg, R B Sharma and J K Bhatia together took a bribe of Rs 1.11 crore from him on the pretext of getting him a government tender in the Sonipat municipal corporation, they said.

Police said the three men had told Mittal that the bribe amount had been distributed among higher officials. Later, Mittal did not get any government contract and he approached the police.

During investigation, it was revealed that IAS officer Singh had made irregularities in the construction of a building in Sonipat while he was the municipal corporation commissioner. He had increased a tender amount of 52 crore to 87 crore, they said.

The accused was also posted in Faridabad during the coronavirus pandemic period, police said.

"IAS officer Dharmender Singh has been arrested in a corruption case. He will be produced in a city court on Tuesday," said Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad Police. PTI COR AQS