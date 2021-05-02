Haryana Imposes Week-long Complete Lockdown From May 3 Amid Spike In COVID Cases

As most of the states across India have imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday announced that starting from May 3, a complete lockdown has been imposed in the state for 7 days. Earlier, weekend lockdown was imposed in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts from April 30, 10 pm to May 3, 5 am.

Haryana to kickstart 3rd phase of vaccination drive on May 2

Amid several states deferring the vaccination drive, Anil Vij on Saturday informed that Haryana will begin vaccinating people above 18 years of age from Sunday in all districts at the designated vaccination centres. Apart from Haryana, UP has also announced that it will begin vaccination in seven districts—Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Bareilly from tomorrow. These districts are those that have more than 9,000 active cases, informed Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad.

Meanwhile, states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Delhi and Punjab have deferred the vaccination drive. While Arunachal Pradesh has cited 'technical issue' as the cause of delay, the other states have highlighted 'vaccines not delivered' as their reason, and have asserted that the drive will begin as soon as the vaccines are delivered, and the stock is sufficient.

COVID-19 situation in Haryana

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Haryana has recorded over 5,01,566 positive cases so far, out of which, 3,94,709 have successfully recovered and 4,341 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 13,588 new cases, 8,509 fresh recoveries and 125 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,02,516.

(Image: PTI)